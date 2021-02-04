Oswal Greentech Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.46 crore, up 20.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.46 crore in December 2020 up 20.17% from Rs. 3.71 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.27 crore in December 2020 down 68.12% from Rs. 13.41 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.88 crore in December 2020 down 2.45% from Rs. 20.38 crore in December 2019.

Oswal Greentech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.52 in December 2019.

Oswal Greentech shares closed at 17.65 on February 03, 2021 (BSE) and has given 84.62% returns over the last 6 months and 41.20% over the last 12 months.