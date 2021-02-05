Oswal Greentech Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.46 crore, up 20.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.46 crore in December 2020 up 20.17% from Rs. 3.71 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.27 crore in December 2020 down 68.12% from Rs. 13.41 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.88 crore in December 2020 down 2.45% from Rs. 20.38 crore in December 2019.

Oswal Greentech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.52 in December 2019.

Oswal Greentech shares closed at 18.00 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 79.46% returns over the last 6 months and 35.64% over the last 12 months.