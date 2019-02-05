Oswal Greentech Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5.51 crore, up 7.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.51 crore in December 2018 up 7.26% from Rs. 5.13 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.25 crore in December 2018 up 32.29% from Rs. 11.53 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.73 crore in December 2018 up 12.66% from Rs. 18.40 crore in December 2017.

Oswal Greentech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.59 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.45 in December 2017.

Oswal Greentech shares closed at 13.85 on February 04, 2019 (BSE) and has given -35.73% returns over the last 6 months and -55.96% over the last 12 months.