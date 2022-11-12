Oswal ChemandFe Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.34 crore, up 18.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.34 crore in September 2022 up 18.72% from Rs. 4.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.86 crore in September 2022 down 17.17% from Rs. 15.52 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.58 crore in September 2022 down 2.88% from Rs. 19.13 crore in September 2021.

Oswal ChemandFe EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.60 in September 2021.

Oswal ChemandFe shares closed at 26.05 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.98% returns over the last 6 months and 13.02% over the last 12 months.