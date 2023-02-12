Oswal ChemandFe Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.30 crore, down 66.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.30 crore in December 2022 down 66.3% from Rs. 12.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.34 crore in December 2022 down 0.38% from Rs. 8.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.75 crore in December 2022 down 0.43% from Rs. 13.81 crore in December 2021.