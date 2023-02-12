English
    Oswal ChemandFe Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.30 crore, down 66.3% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oswal Chemicals and Fertilisers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.30 crore in December 2022 down 66.3% from Rs. 12.76 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.34 crore in December 2022 down 0.38% from Rs. 8.38 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.75 crore in December 2022 down 0.43% from Rs. 13.81 crore in December 2021.

    Oswal Chemicals and Fertilisers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.305.3412.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.305.3412.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods15.732.502.79
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.73-1.307.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.833.963.59
    Depreciation1.001.000.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.803.125.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.33-3.94-7.44
    Other Income18.0921.5220.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.7517.5812.91
    Interest0.220.240.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.5317.3412.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.5317.3412.73
    Tax4.194.484.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.3412.868.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.3412.868.38
    Equity Share Capital256.81256.81256.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.320.500.33
    Diluted EPS0.320.500.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.320.500.33
    Diluted EPS0.320.500.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited