LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  SMC
  Samsung
  Volvo
Oswal ChemandFe Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.46 crore, up 20.17% Y-o-Y

February 04, 2021 / 12:41 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oswal Chemicals and Fertilisers are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.46 crore in December 2020 up 20.17% from Rs. 3.71 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.27 crore in December 2020 down 68.12% from Rs. 13.41 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.88 crore in December 2020 down 2.45% from Rs. 20.38 crore in December 2019.

Oswal ChemandFe EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.52 in December 2019.

Oswal ChemandFe shares closed at 17.70 on February 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 82.47% returns over the last 6 months and 38.82% over the last 12 months.

Oswal Chemicals and Fertilisers
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations4.464.295.28
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations4.464.295.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.653.232.99
Depreciation0.930.920.98
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses5.662.704.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.79-2.57-3.46
Other Income24.7324.5925.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.9522.0221.74
Interest0.230.260.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.7221.7621.52
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax18.7221.7621.52
Tax14.454.916.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.2716.8514.96
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.2716.8514.96
Equity Share Capital256.81256.81256.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.170.660.58
Diluted EPS0.170.660.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.170.660.58
Diluted EPS0.170.660.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Oswal ChemandFe #Oswal Chemicals and Fertilisers #Results
first published: Feb 4, 2021 12:22 pm

