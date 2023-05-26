Oswal Agro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.16 crore, up 180.28% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oswal Agro Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 23.16 crore in March 2023 up 180.28% from Rs. 8.26 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2023 down 585.07% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2023 up 53.03% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2022.

    Oswal Agro shares closed at 33.45 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.00% returns over the last 6 months and 15.94% over the last 12 months.

    Oswal Agro Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.164.798.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations23.164.798.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods23.124.798.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.650.810.41
    Depreciation0.090.090.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.681.601.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.38-2.50-2.14
    Other Income3.303.112.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.920.610.57
    Interest0.040.020.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.870.590.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.870.590.54
    Tax2.880.100.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.000.490.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.000.490.41
    Equity Share Capital134.23134.23134.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.150.040.03
    Diluted EPS-0.150.040.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.150.040.03
    Diluted EPS-0.150.040.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

