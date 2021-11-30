Oswal Agro Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 96.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in September 2021 down 96.86% from Rs. 7.62 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.34 crore in September 2021 up 390.8% from Rs. 1.29 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.80 crore in September 2021 down 64.91% from Rs. 2.28 crore in September 2020.

Oswal Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.47 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.54 in September 2020.

Oswal Agro shares closed at 27.75 on November 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 137.18% returns over the last 6 months and 198.39% over the last 12 months.