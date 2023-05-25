Oswal Agro Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.16 crore, up 180.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.16 crore in March 2023 up 180.28% from Rs. 8.26 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2023 down 138.25% from Rs. 4.93 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2023 up 53.03% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2022.

Oswal Agro shares closed at 33.45 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.00% returns over the last 6 months and 15.94% over the last 12 months.