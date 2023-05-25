Oswal Agro Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.16 crore, up 180.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Oswal Agro Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 23.16 crore in March 2023 up 180.28% from Rs. 8.26 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2023 down 138.25% from Rs. 4.93 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2023 up 53.03% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2022.
Oswal Agro shares closed at 33.45 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.00% returns over the last 6 months and 15.94% over the last 12 months.
|Oswal Agro Mills
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23.16
|4.79
|8.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|23.16
|4.79
|8.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|23.12
|4.79
|8.18
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.65
|0.81
|0.41
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.09
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.68
|1.60
|1.73
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.38
|-2.50
|-2.14
|Other Income
|3.30
|3.11
|2.71
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.92
|0.61
|0.57
|Interest
|0.04
|0.02
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.87
|0.59
|0.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.87
|0.59
|0.54
|Tax
|2.88
|0.10
|0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.00
|0.49
|0.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.00
|0.49
|0.41
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.12
|5.78
|4.52
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.89
|6.28
|4.93
|Equity Share Capital
|134.23
|134.23
|134.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|0.47
|0.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|0.47
|0.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|0.47
|0.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|0.47
|0.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited