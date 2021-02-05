Oswal Agro Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.62 crore, up 40.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.62 crore in December 2020 up 40.74% from Rs. 3.99 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.99 crore in December 2020 down 72.31% from Rs. 7.19 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.34 crore in December 2020 down 5.38% from Rs. 3.53 crore in December 2019.

Oswal Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.54 in December 2019.

Oswal Agro shares closed at 11.05 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 33.94% returns over the last 6 months and 44.44% over the last 12 months.