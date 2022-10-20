Osiajee Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 92.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 92.82% from Rs. 1.45 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 up 18.11% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 up 16.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

Osiajee EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in September 2021.

Osiajee shares closed at 43.35 on October 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.47% returns over the last 6 months and 5.09% over the last 12 months.