Osiajee Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore, down 35.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Osiajee Texfab are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore in March 2020 down 35.46% from Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2020 down 194.49% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2020 down 114.81% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2019.
Osiajee shares closed at 28.95 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given -16.81% returns over the last 6 months and 8.22% over the last 12 months.
|Osiajee Texfab
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.34
|1.27
|2.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.34
|1.27
|2.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.33
|1.20
|2.50
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|-0.72
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|Depreciation
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|0.05
|0.27
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|0.05
|0.27
|Interest
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.04
|0.05
|0.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.04
|0.05
|0.27
|Tax
|0.09
|--
|0.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.14
|0.05
|0.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.14
|0.05
|0.14
|Equity Share Capital
|5.40
|5.40
|5.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.25
|0.09
|0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.25
|0.09
|0.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.25
|0.09
|0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.25
|0.09
|0.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 09:55 am