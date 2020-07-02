Osiajee Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore, down 35.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore in March 2020 down 35.46% from Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2020 down 194.49% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2020 down 114.81% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2019.

Osiajee shares closed at 28.95 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given -16.81% returns over the last 6 months and 8.22% over the last 12 months.