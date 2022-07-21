Osiajee Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, down 34.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in June 2022 down 34.99% from Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 65.19% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 62.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

Osiajee EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in June 2021.

Osiajee shares closed at 60.60 on July 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 20.96% returns over the last 6 months and 40.93% over the last 12 months.