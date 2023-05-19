Osiajee Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore, up 12.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore in March 2023 up 12.03% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 67.67% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2023 down 60.61% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022.

Osiajee EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.61 in March 2022.

Osiajee shares closed at 61.08 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 37.72% returns over the last 6 months and 29.68% over the last 12 months.