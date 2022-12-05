OSEINTRUST Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 172.04 crore, up 34.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for OSEINTRUST are:
Net Sales at Rs 172.04 crore in September 2022 up 34.84% from Rs. 127.59 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 188.71 crore in September 2022 up 166.31% from Rs. 70.86 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 234.03 crore in September 2022 up 88.58% from Rs. 124.10 crore in September 2021.
OSEINTRUST EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in September 2021.
|
|OSEINTRUST
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Sep'21
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|172.04
|127.59
|1.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|172.04
|127.59
|1.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|--
|--
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-66.21
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.95
|5.52
|33.36
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|232.30
|122.08
|-31.62
|Other Income
|1.73
|2.02
|0.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|234.03
|124.10
|-31.34
|Interest
|44.58
|52.37
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|189.44
|71.72
|-31.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|189.44
|71.72
|-31.34
|Tax
|0.74
|0.86
|0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|188.71
|70.86
|-31.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|188.71
|70.86
|-31.44
|Equity Share Capital
|5,830.79
|5,830.79
|5,830.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.32
|0.12
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.32
|0.12
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited