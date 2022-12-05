 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

OSEINTRUST Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 172.04 crore, up 34.84% Y-o-Y

Dec 05, 2022 / 12:44 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for OSEINTRUST are:

Net Sales at Rs 172.04 crore in September 2022 up 34.84% from Rs. 127.59 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 188.71 crore in September 2022 up 166.31% from Rs. 70.86 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 234.03 crore in September 2022 up 88.58% from Rs. 124.10 crore in September 2021.

OSEINTRUST EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in September 2021.

 

OSEINTRUST
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Sep'21 Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations 172.04 127.59 1.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 172.04 127.59 1.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost -- -- --
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -66.21 -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.95 5.52 33.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 232.30 122.08 -31.62
Other Income 1.73 2.02 0.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 234.03 124.10 -31.34
Interest 44.58 52.37 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 189.44 71.72 -31.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 189.44 71.72 -31.34
Tax 0.74 0.86 0.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 188.71 70.86 -31.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 188.71 70.86 -31.44
Equity Share Capital 5,830.79 5,830.79 5,830.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.32 0.12 --
Diluted EPS -- -- --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.32 0.12 --
Diluted EPS -- -- --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #OSEINTRUST #Results
first published: Dec 5, 2022 12:33 pm