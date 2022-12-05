OSEINTRUST Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 172.04 crore, up 34.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 172.04 crore in September 2022 up 34.84% from Rs. 127.59 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 188.71 crore in September 2022 up 166.31% from Rs. 70.86 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 234.03 crore in September 2022 up 88.58% from Rs. 124.10 crore in September 2021.

OSEINTRUST EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in September 2021.