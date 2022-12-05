 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
OSEINTRUST Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 398.78 crore, up 11.88% Y-o-Y

Dec 05, 2022 / 12:44 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for OSEINTRUST are:

Net Sales at Rs 398.78 crore in September 2022 up 11.88% from Rs. 356.43 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.75 crore in September 2022 up 75.18% from Rs. 39.25 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 310.63 crore in September 2022 up 7.2% from Rs. 289.77 crore in September 2021.

OSEINTRUST EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in September 2021.

OSEINTRUST shares closed at 0.00 on September 22, 2019 (NSE)

OSEINTRUST
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations 398.78 411.92 330.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 398.78 411.92 330.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.15 5.84 6.05
Depreciation 124.84 131.40 89.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 95.45 66.44 58.18
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 172.34 208.24 177.32
Other Income 13.45 12.23 22.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 185.79 220.46 199.42
Interest 124.91 124.44 169.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 60.88 96.03 30.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 60.88 96.03 30.22
Tax -7.87 6.67 57.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 68.75 89.36 -27.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 68.75 89.36 -27.57
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 68.75 89.36 -27.57
Equity Share Capital 5,830.79 5,830.79 5,830.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.12 0.15 -0.05
Diluted EPS -- -- -0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.12 0.15 --
Diluted EPS -- -- -0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

