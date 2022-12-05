English
    OSEINTRUST Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 398.78 crore, up 11.88% Y-o-Y

    December 05, 2022 / 12:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for OSEINTRUST are:

    Net Sales at Rs 398.78 crore in September 2022 up 11.88% from Rs. 356.43 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.75 crore in September 2022 up 75.18% from Rs. 39.25 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 310.63 crore in September 2022 up 7.2% from Rs. 289.77 crore in September 2021.

    OSEINTRUST EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in September 2021.

    OSEINTRUST shares closed at 0.00 on September 22, 2019 (NSE)

    OSEINTRUST
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'19
    Net Sales/Income from operations398.78411.92330.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations398.78411.92330.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.155.846.05
    Depreciation124.84131.4089.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses95.4566.4458.18
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax172.34208.24177.32
    Other Income13.4512.2322.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax185.79220.46199.42
    Interest124.91124.44169.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax60.8896.0330.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax60.8896.0330.22
    Tax-7.876.6757.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities68.7589.36-27.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period68.7589.36-27.57
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates68.7589.36-27.57
    Equity Share Capital5,830.795,830.795,830.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.120.15-0.05
    Diluted EPS-----0.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.120.15--
    Diluted EPS-----0.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Dec 5, 2022 12:33 pm