Net Sales at Rs 398.78 crore in September 2022 up 11.88% from Rs. 356.43 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.75 crore in September 2022 up 75.18% from Rs. 39.25 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 310.63 crore in September 2022 up 7.2% from Rs. 289.77 crore in September 2021.

OSEINTRUST EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in September 2021.

OSEINTRUST shares closed at 0.00 on September 22, 2019 (NSE)