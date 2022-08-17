 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ortin Labs Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.62 crore, up 32.06% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 12:47 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ortin Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.62 crore in June 2022 up 32.06% from Rs. 1.98 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2022 down 568.9% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022 down 45.95% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2021.

Ortin Labs shares closed at 23.65 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.87% returns over the last 6 months and -20.50% over the last 12 months.

Ortin Laboratories
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.62 2.29 1.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.62 2.29 1.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.05 1.17 1.16
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.13 0.18 -0.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.22 0.25 0.23
Depreciation 0.07 0.23 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.28 0.99 0.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.13 -0.52 0.30
Other Income 0.00 0.16 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.13 -0.36 0.30
Interest 0.10 0.24 0.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.03 -0.60 0.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.03 -0.60 0.12
Tax 0.46 -0.15 0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.43 -0.45 0.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.43 -0.45 0.09
Equity Share Capital 8.13 8.13 8.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 -0.56 0.11
Diluted EPS -0.05 -0.56 0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 -0.56 0.11
Diluted EPS -0.05 -0.56 0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
