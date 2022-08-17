Ortin Labs Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.62 crore, up 32.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.62 crore in June 2022 up 32.06% from Rs. 1.98 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2022 down 568.9% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022 down 45.95% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2021.

Ortin Labs shares closed at 23.65 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.87% returns over the last 6 months and -20.50% over the last 12 months.