Ortin Labs Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.62 crore, up 32.06% Y-o-Y
August 17, 2022 / 12:47 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ortin Laboratories are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.62 crore in June 2022 up 32.06% from Rs. 1.98 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2022 down 568.9% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022 down 45.95% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2021.
Ortin Labs shares closed at 23.65 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.87% returns over the last 6 months and -20.50% over the last 12 months.
|Ortin Laboratories
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.62
|2.29
|1.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.62
|2.29
|1.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.05
|1.17
|1.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.13
|0.18
|-0.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.22
|0.25
|0.23
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.23
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.28
|0.99
|0.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.13
|-0.52
|0.30
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.16
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.13
|-0.36
|0.30
|Interest
|0.10
|0.24
|0.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.03
|-0.60
|0.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.03
|-0.60
|0.12
|Tax
|0.46
|-0.15
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.43
|-0.45
|0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.43
|-0.45
|0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|8.13
|8.13
|8.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-0.56
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|-0.56
|0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-0.56
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|-0.56
|0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited