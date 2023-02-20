Ortin Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore, down 30.25% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1.16 0.79 1.66 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1.16 0.79 1.66 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.87 0.53 1.15 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.87 0.02 -0.15 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.21 0.22 0.23 Depreciation 0.07 0.07 -0.07 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.33 0.24 0.41 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.54 -0.30 0.08 Other Income 0.01 0.00 -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.55 -0.30 0.08 Interest 0.10 0.09 0.19 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.45 -0.38 -0.11 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.45 -0.38 -0.11 Tax -0.01 -0.46 -0.02 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.46 0.08 -0.09 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.46 0.08 -0.09 Equity Share Capital 8.13 8.13 8.13 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.56 0.01 -0.11 Diluted EPS 0.56 0.01 -0.11 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.56 0.01 -0.11 Diluted EPS 0.56 0.01 -0.11 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited