Ortin Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore, down 30.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ortin Laboratories are:Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore in December 2022 down 30.25% from Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2022 up 604.76% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2022 up 6100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.
Ortin Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2021.
|Ortin Labs shares closed at 22.70 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.81% returns over the last 6 months and -19.93% over the last 12 months.
|Ortin Laboratories
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.16
|0.79
|1.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.16
|0.79
|1.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.87
|0.53
|1.15
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.87
|0.02
|-0.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.21
|0.22
|0.23
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|-0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.33
|0.24
|0.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.54
|-0.30
|0.08
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.55
|-0.30
|0.08
|Interest
|0.10
|0.09
|0.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.45
|-0.38
|-0.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.45
|-0.38
|-0.11
|Tax
|-0.01
|-0.46
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.46
|0.08
|-0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.46
|0.08
|-0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|8.13
|8.13
|8.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.56
|0.01
|-0.11
|Diluted EPS
|0.56
|0.01
|-0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.56
|0.01
|-0.11
|Diluted EPS
|0.56
|0.01
|-0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited