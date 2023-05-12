English
    Orosil Smiths Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, down 28.54% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orosil Smiths India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in March 2023 down 28.54% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 99.08% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 up 214.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

    Orosil Smiths shares closed at 3.75 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.55% returns over the last 6 months and -48.84% over the last 12 months.

    Orosil Smiths India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.140.210.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.140.210.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.040.140.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.08
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.020.020.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.080.06
    Depreciation0.070.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.010.060.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.06-0.11-0.11
    Other Income0.070.000.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.01-0.11-0.10
    Interest0.010.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.00-0.11-0.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.00-0.11-0.10
    Tax0.00----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.00-0.11-0.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.00-0.11-0.10
    Equity Share Capital4.134.134.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.00-0.03-0.03
    Diluted EPS---0.03-0.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.00-0.03-0.03
    Diluted EPS---0.03-0.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

