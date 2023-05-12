Orosil Smiths Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, down 28.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in March 2023 down 28.54% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 99.08% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 up 214.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

Orosil Smiths shares closed at 3.75 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.55% returns over the last 6 months and -48.84% over the last 12 months.