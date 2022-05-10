Orosil Smiths Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 23.8% Y-o-Y
May 10, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orosil Smiths India are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in March 2022 up 23.8% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022 up 51.92% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 up 58.82% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.
Orosil Smiths shares closed at 7.71 on May 09, 2022 (BSE)
|Orosil Smiths India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.20
|0.50
|0.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.20
|0.50
|0.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.02
|0.11
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.08
|0.38
|0.02
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.05
|-0.08
|0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.06
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.07
|0.03
|0.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|-0.02
|-0.21
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.03
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.10
|0.01
|-0.20
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.10
|0.01
|-0.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.10
|0.01
|-0.20
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.10
|0.01
|-0.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.10
|0.01
|-0.20
|Equity Share Capital
|4.13
|4.13
|4.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.00
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|--
|-0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.00
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|--
|-0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
