Orosil Smiths Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 23.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in March 2022 up 23.8% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022 up 51.92% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 up 58.82% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.

Orosil Smiths shares closed at 7.71 on May 09, 2022 (BSE)