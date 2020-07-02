Orosil Smiths Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 75.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in March 2020 down 75.01% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2020 up 56.93% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020 down 25% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2019.

Orosil Smiths shares closed at 2.25 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given -72.22% returns over the last 12 months.