Orosil Smiths Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 55.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in June 2023 down 55.56% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2023 down 5.42% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 up 14.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

Orosil Smiths shares closed at 4.33 on August 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.87% returns over the last 6 months and -8.26% over the last 12 months.