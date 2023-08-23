English
    Orosil Smiths Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 55.56% Y-o-Y

    August 23, 2023 / 01:18 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orosil Smiths India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in June 2023 down 55.56% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2023 down 5.42% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 up 14.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

    Orosil Smiths shares closed at 4.33 on August 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.87% returns over the last 6 months and -8.26% over the last 12 months.

    Orosil Smiths India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.110.140.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.110.140.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.060.040.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.02--0.08
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.000.020.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.060.08
    Depreciation0.040.070.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.040.010.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.11-0.06-0.11
    Other Income0.010.070.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.100.01-0.10
    Interest0.000.010.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.100.00-0.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.100.00-0.10
    Tax0.000.00--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.100.00-0.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.100.00-0.10
    Equity Share Capital4.134.134.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.00-0.02
    Diluted EPS-0.02---0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.00-0.02
    Diluted EPS-0.02---0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 23, 2023 01:00 pm

