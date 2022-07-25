Orosil Smiths Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, up 93.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in June 2022 up 93.75% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022 down 143.89% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

Orosil Smiths shares closed at 5.27 on July 22, 2022 (BSE)