Orosil Smiths Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, up 316.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in June 2021 up 316.4% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021 up 40.59% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 up 75% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

Orosil Smiths shares closed at 3.42 on July 14, 2021 (BSE)