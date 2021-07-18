Orosil Smiths Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, up 316.4% Y-o-Y
July 18, 2021 / 10:08 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orosil Smiths India are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in June 2021 up 316.4% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021 up 40.59% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 up 75% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.
Orosil Smiths shares closed at 3.42 on July 14, 2021 (BSE)
|Orosil Smiths India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.13
|0.16
|0.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.13
|0.16
|0.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.06
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.02
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.01
|0.04
|0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.02
|0.01
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.07
|0.25
|0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|-0.21
|-0.07
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.20
|-0.07
|Interest
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.20
|-0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.04
|-0.20
|-0.07
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.04
|-0.20
|-0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.04
|-0.20
|-0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|4.13
|4.13
|4.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.04
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.04
|-0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.04
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.04
|-0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
