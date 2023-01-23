Orosil Smiths Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 58.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in December 2022 down 58.77% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 1692.65% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 300% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

Orosil Smiths shares closed at 4.63 on January 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.96% returns over the last 6 months and -53.23% over the last 12 months.