Orosil Smiths Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 58.77% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orosil Smiths India are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in December 2022 down 58.77% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 1692.65% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 300% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

Orosil Smiths shares closed at 4.63 on January 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.96% returns over the last 6 months and -53.23% over the last 12 months.

Orosil Smiths India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.21 0.14 0.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.21 0.14 0.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.14 0.10 0.11
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.38
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.02 -0.04 -0.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.08 0.08 0.06
Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.06 0.10 0.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.11 -0.14 -0.02
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.11 -0.14 0.01
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.11 -0.14 0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.11 -0.14 0.01
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.11 -0.14 0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.11 -0.14 0.01
Equity Share Capital 4.13 4.13 4.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 -0.03 0.00
Diluted EPS -0.03 -0.03 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 -0.03 0.00
Diluted EPS -0.03 -0.03 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 23, 2023 09:11 am