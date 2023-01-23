English
    Orosil Smiths Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 58.77% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orosil Smiths India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in December 2022 down 58.77% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 1692.65% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 300% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

    Orosil Smiths shares closed at 4.63 on January 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.96% returns over the last 6 months and -53.23% over the last 12 months.

    Orosil Smiths India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.210.140.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.210.140.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.140.100.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.38
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.02-0.04-0.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.080.080.06
    Depreciation0.030.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.060.100.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.11-0.14-0.02
    Other Income0.000.000.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.11-0.140.01
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.11-0.140.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.11-0.140.01
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.11-0.140.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.11-0.140.01
    Equity Share Capital4.134.134.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.030.00
    Diluted EPS-0.03-0.03--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.030.00
    Diluted EPS-0.03-0.03--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

