Orosil Smiths Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore, up 85.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore in December 2021 up 85.68% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 up 110.9% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021 up 233.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

Orosil Smiths EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2020.

Orosil Smiths shares closed at 8.99 on January 18, 2022 (BSE)