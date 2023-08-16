Orissa Minerals Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.40 crore, down 78.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.40 crore in June 2023 down 78.03% from Rs. 15.46 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.91 crore in June 2023 down 679.6% from Rs. 1.91 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.07 crore in June 2023 down 158.23% from Rs. 6.99 crore in June 2022.

Orissa Minerals shares closed at 4,347.25 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 65.76% returns over the last 6 months and 53.49% over the last 12 months.