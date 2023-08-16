English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Orissa Minerals Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.40 crore, down 78.03% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orissa Minerals Development Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.40 crore in June 2023 down 78.03% from Rs. 15.46 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.91 crore in June 2023 down 679.6% from Rs. 1.91 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.07 crore in June 2023 down 158.23% from Rs. 6.99 crore in June 2022.

    Orissa Minerals shares closed at 4,347.25 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 65.76% returns over the last 6 months and 53.49% over the last 12 months.

    Orissa Minerals Development Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.406.9615.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.406.9615.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks---1.02-0.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.4410.334.77
    Depreciation0.560.430.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.735.238.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.33-8.021.50
    Other Income1.701.674.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.63-6.346.33
    Interest10.284.867.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-14.91-11.20-1.04
    Exceptional Items--0.450.42
    P/L Before Tax-14.91-10.76-0.62
    Tax---10.881.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-14.910.12-1.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-14.910.12-1.91
    Equity Share Capital0.600.600.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--0.33--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-24.860.20-3.19
    Diluted EPS-24.860.20-3.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-24.860.20-3.19
    Diluted EPS-24.860.20-3.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Mining & Minerals #Orissa Minerals #Orissa Minerals Development Company #Results
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!