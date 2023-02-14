 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Orissa Minerals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.91 crore, down 73.4% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orissa Minerals Development Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.91 crore in December 2022 down 73.4% from Rs. 29.73 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.89 crore in December 2022 down 85.95% from Rs. 4.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.82 crore in December 2022 down 120.87% from Rs. 13.51 crore in December 2021.

Orissa Minerals Development Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7.91 5.20 29.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7.91 5.20 29.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.20 0.37 4.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.01 4.80 5.07
Depreciation 0.55 0.59 13.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.52 2.30 8.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.38 -2.86 -2.33
Other Income 1.01 1.91 2.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.37 -0.95 0.10
Interest 5.51 6.69 7.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -8.88 -7.63 -7.69
Exceptional Items -- 0.67 --
P/L Before Tax -8.88 -6.96 -7.69
Tax 0.01 -1.11 -2.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -8.89 -5.86 -4.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -8.89 -5.86 -4.78
Equity Share Capital 0.60 0.60 0.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -14.82 -4.88 -7.97
Diluted EPS -14.82 -4.88 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -14.82 -4.88 -7.97
Diluted EPS -14.82 -4.88 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited