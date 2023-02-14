Orissa Minerals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.91 crore, down 73.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.91 crore in December 2022 down 73.4% from Rs. 29.73 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.89 crore in December 2022 down 85.95% from Rs. 4.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.82 crore in December 2022 down 120.87% from Rs. 13.51 crore in December 2021.