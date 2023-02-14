English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Orissa Minerals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.91 crore, down 73.4% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orissa Minerals Development Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.91 crore in December 2022 down 73.4% from Rs. 29.73 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.89 crore in December 2022 down 85.95% from Rs. 4.78 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.82 crore in December 2022 down 120.87% from Rs. 13.51 crore in December 2021.

    Orissa Minerals shares closed at 2,619.50 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.85% returns over the last 6 months and -3.39% over the last 12 months.

    Orissa Minerals Development Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.915.2029.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.915.2029.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.200.374.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.014.805.07
    Depreciation0.550.5913.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.522.308.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.38-2.86-2.33
    Other Income1.011.912.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.37-0.950.10
    Interest5.516.697.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.88-7.63-7.69
    Exceptional Items--0.67--
    P/L Before Tax-8.88-6.96-7.69
    Tax0.01-1.11-2.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.89-5.86-4.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.89-5.86-4.78
    Equity Share Capital0.600.600.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-14.82-4.88-7.97
    Diluted EPS-14.82-4.88--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-14.82-4.88-7.97
    Diluted EPS-14.82-4.88--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Mining & Minerals #Orissa Minerals #Orissa Minerals Development Company #Results
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 10:22 am