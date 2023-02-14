Orissa Minerals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.91 crore, down 73.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orissa Minerals Development Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.91 crore in December 2022 down 73.4% from Rs. 29.73 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.89 crore in December 2022 down 85.95% from Rs. 4.78 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.82 crore in December 2022 down 120.87% from Rs. 13.51 crore in December 2021.
Orissa Minerals shares closed at 2,619.50 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.85% returns over the last 6 months and -3.39% over the last 12 months.
|Orissa Minerals Development Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.91
|5.20
|29.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.91
|5.20
|29.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.20
|0.37
|4.91
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.01
|4.80
|5.07
|Depreciation
|0.55
|0.59
|13.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.52
|2.30
|8.67
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.38
|-2.86
|-2.33
|Other Income
|1.01
|1.91
|2.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.37
|-0.95
|0.10
|Interest
|5.51
|6.69
|7.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.88
|-7.63
|-7.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.67
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.88
|-6.96
|-7.69
|Tax
|0.01
|-1.11
|-2.91
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.89
|-5.86
|-4.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.89
|-5.86
|-4.78
|Equity Share Capital
|0.60
|0.60
|0.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.82
|-4.88
|-7.97
|Diluted EPS
|-14.82
|-4.88
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.82
|-4.88
|-7.97
|Diluted EPS
|-14.82
|-4.88
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited