Orissa Minerals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.91 crore, down 73.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.91 crore in December 2022 down 73.4% from Rs. 29.73 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.89 crore in December 2022 down 85.95% from Rs. 4.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.82 crore in December 2022 down 120.87% from Rs. 13.51 crore in December 2021.

Orissa Minerals shares closed at 2,619.50 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.85% returns over the last 6 months and -3.39% over the last 12 months.