Orissa Bengal C Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 81.00 crore, down 5.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.00 crore in March 2023 down 5.42% from Rs. 85.65 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.09 crore in March 2023 down 334.31% from Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.85 crore in March 2023 down 250% from Rs. 3.90 crore in March 2022.

Orissa Bengal C shares closed at 57.25 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -40.61% returns over the last 6 months and -49.20% over the last 12 months.