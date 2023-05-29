Orissa Bengal C Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 81.00 crore, down 5.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd. are:
Net Sales at Rs 81.00 crore in March 2023 down 5.42% from Rs. 85.65 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.09 crore in March 2023 down 334.31% from Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.85 crore in March 2023 down 250% from Rs. 3.90 crore in March 2022.
Orissa Bengal C shares closed at 57.25 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -40.61% returns over the last 6 months and -49.20% over the last 12 months.
|Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|81.00
|92.36
|85.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|81.00
|92.36
|85.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.21
|1.03
|1.15
|Depreciation
|0.75
|0.80
|0.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|85.89
|87.44
|81.52
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.85
|3.09
|2.39
|Other Income
|0.25
|0.59
|0.92
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.60
|3.68
|3.31
|Interest
|0.14
|0.42
|0.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.75
|3.27
|2.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.75
|3.27
|2.93
|Tax
|-1.65
|0.88
|0.76
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.09
|2.39
|2.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.09
|2.39
|2.17
|Equity Share Capital
|21.08
|21.08
|21.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.40
|1.13
|1.03
|Diluted EPS
|-2.40
|1.13
|1.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.40
|1.13
|1.03
|Diluted EPS
|-2.40
|1.13
|1.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited