English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Orissa Bengal C Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 81.00 crore, down 5.42% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 81.00 crore in March 2023 down 5.42% from Rs. 85.65 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.09 crore in March 2023 down 334.31% from Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.85 crore in March 2023 down 250% from Rs. 3.90 crore in March 2022.

    Orissa Bengal C shares closed at 57.25 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -40.61% returns over the last 6 months and -49.20% over the last 12 months.

    Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations81.0092.3685.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations81.0092.3685.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.211.031.15
    Depreciation0.750.800.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses85.8987.4481.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.853.092.39
    Other Income0.250.590.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.603.683.31
    Interest0.140.420.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.753.272.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.753.272.93
    Tax-1.650.880.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.092.392.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.092.392.17
    Equity Share Capital21.0821.0821.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.401.131.03
    Diluted EPS-2.401.131.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.401.131.03
    Diluted EPS-2.401.131.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Orissa Bengal C #Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd. #Results #Transport & Logistics
    first published: May 29, 2023 09:00 am