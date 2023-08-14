English
    Orissa Bengal C Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 78.41 crore, down 13.51% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 78.41 crore in June 2023 down 13.51% from Rs. 90.65 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.29 crore in June 2023 down 26.79% from Rs. 3.13 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.63 crore in June 2023 down 25.77% from Rs. 4.89 crore in June 2022.

    Orissa Bengal C EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.48 in June 2022.

    Orissa Bengal C shares closed at 52.95 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.15% returns over the last 6 months and -54.00% over the last 12 months.

    Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations78.4181.0090.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations78.4181.0090.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.111.211.01
    Depreciation0.580.750.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses74.2185.8985.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.50-6.854.04
    Other Income0.550.250.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.05-6.604.50
    Interest0.110.140.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.94-6.754.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.94-6.754.15
    Tax0.65-1.651.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.29-5.093.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.29-5.093.13
    Equity Share Capital21.0821.0821.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.09-2.401.48
    Diluted EPS1.09-2.401.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.09-2.401.48
    Diluted EPS1.09-2.401.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:11 am

