Orissa Bengal C Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 78.41 crore, down 13.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.41 crore in June 2023 down 13.51% from Rs. 90.65 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.29 crore in June 2023 down 26.79% from Rs. 3.13 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.63 crore in June 2023 down 25.77% from Rs. 4.89 crore in June 2022.

Orissa Bengal C EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.48 in June 2022.

Orissa Bengal C shares closed at 52.95 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.15% returns over the last 6 months and -54.00% over the last 12 months.