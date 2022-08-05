Orissa Bengal C Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 90.65 crore, up 4.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd. are:
Net Sales at Rs 90.65 crore in June 2022 up 4.87% from Rs. 86.45 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.13 crore in June 2022 up 43.15% from Rs. 2.19 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.89 crore in June 2022 up 14.79% from Rs. 4.26 crore in June 2021.
Orissa Bengal C EPS has increased to Rs. 1.48 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.04 in June 2021.
Orissa Bengal C shares closed at 108.95 on August 04, 2022 (NSE)
|
|Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|90.65
|85.65
|86.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|90.65
|85.65
|86.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.01
|1.15
|0.63
|Depreciation
|0.39
|0.59
|0.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|85.21
|81.52
|82.52
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.04
|2.39
|2.63
|Other Income
|0.46
|0.92
|0.96
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.50
|3.31
|3.59
|Interest
|0.35
|0.38
|0.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.15
|2.93
|2.97
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.15
|2.93
|2.97
|Tax
|1.02
|0.76
|0.79
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.13
|2.17
|2.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.13
|2.17
|2.19
|Equity Share Capital
|21.08
|21.08
|21.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.48
|1.03
|1.04
|Diluted EPS
|1.48
|1.03
|1.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.48
|1.03
|1.04
|Diluted EPS
|1.48
|1.03
|1.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited