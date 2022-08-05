Orissa Bengal C Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 90.65 crore, up 4.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.65 crore in June 2022 up 4.87% from Rs. 86.45 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.13 crore in June 2022 up 43.15% from Rs. 2.19 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.89 crore in June 2022 up 14.79% from Rs. 4.26 crore in June 2021.

Orissa Bengal C EPS has increased to Rs. 1.48 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.04 in June 2021.

Orissa Bengal C shares closed at 108.95 on August 04, 2022 (NSE)