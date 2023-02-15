Orissa Bengal C Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.36 crore, up 31.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.36 crore in December 2022 up 31.29% from Rs. 70.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.39 crore in December 2022 up 29.65% from Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.48 crore in December 2022 up 29.48% from Rs. 3.46 crore in December 2021.