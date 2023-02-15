 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Orissa Bengal C Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.36 crore, up 31.29% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 04:31 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 92.36 crore in December 2022 up 31.29% from Rs. 70.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.39 crore in December 2022 up 29.65% from Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.48 crore in December 2022 up 29.48% from Rs. 3.46 crore in December 2021.

Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd.
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 92.36 103.07 70.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 92.36 103.07 70.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.03 1.03 0.78
Depreciation 0.80 0.62 0.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 87.44 96.73 66.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.09 4.68 2.43
Other Income 0.59 0.14 0.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.68 4.81 2.85
Interest 0.42 0.48 0.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.27 4.34 2.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.27 4.34 2.48
Tax 0.88 1.09 0.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.39 3.24 1.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.39 3.24 1.84
Equity Share Capital 21.08 21.08 21.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.13 1.54 0.87
Diluted EPS 1.13 1.54 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.13 1.54 0.87
Diluted EPS 1.13 1.54 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited