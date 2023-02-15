Orissa Bengal C Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.36 crore, up 31.29% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd. are:
Net Sales at Rs 92.36 crore in December 2022 up 31.29% from Rs. 70.35 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.39 crore in December 2022 up 29.65% from Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.48 crore in December 2022 up 29.48% from Rs. 3.46 crore in December 2021.
Orissa Bengal C EPS has increased to Rs. 1.13 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.87 in December 2021.
Orissa Bengal C shares closed at 73.40 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -36.03% returns over the last 6 months
|Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|92.36
|103.07
|70.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|92.36
|103.07
|70.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.03
|1.03
|0.78
|Depreciation
|0.80
|0.62
|0.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|87.44
|96.73
|66.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.09
|4.68
|2.43
|Other Income
|0.59
|0.14
|0.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.68
|4.81
|2.85
|Interest
|0.42
|0.48
|0.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.27
|4.34
|2.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.27
|4.34
|2.48
|Tax
|0.88
|1.09
|0.64
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.39
|3.24
|1.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.39
|3.24
|1.84
|Equity Share Capital
|21.08
|21.08
|21.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.13
|1.54
|0.87
|Diluted EPS
|1.13
|1.54
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.13
|1.54
|0.87
|Diluted EPS
|1.13
|1.54
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited