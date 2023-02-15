English
    Orissa Bengal C Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.36 crore, up 31.29% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 04:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 92.36 crore in December 2022 up 31.29% from Rs. 70.35 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.39 crore in December 2022 up 29.65% from Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.48 crore in December 2022 up 29.48% from Rs. 3.46 crore in December 2021.

    Orissa Bengal C EPS has increased to Rs. 1.13 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.87 in December 2021.

    Orissa Bengal C shares closed at 73.40 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -36.03% returns over the last 6 months

    Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations92.36103.0770.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations92.36103.0770.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.031.030.78
    Depreciation0.800.620.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses87.4496.7366.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.094.682.43
    Other Income0.590.140.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.684.812.85
    Interest0.420.480.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.274.342.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.274.342.48
    Tax0.881.090.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.393.241.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.393.241.84
    Equity Share Capital21.0821.0821.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.131.540.87
    Diluted EPS1.131.54--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.131.540.87
    Diluted EPS1.131.54--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 15, 2023 04:22 pm