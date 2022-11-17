 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oripro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.83 crore, up 489.16% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 10:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oripro are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.83 crore in September 2022 up 489.16% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 up 74.29% from Rs. 0.97 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 up 86.96% from Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2021.

Oripro shares closed at 3.55 on October 31, 2014 (BSE)

Oripro
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.83 0.01 0.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.83 0.01 0.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.12 0.01 0.09
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.31 0.11 0.28
Depreciation 0.06 0.04 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.52 0.29 0.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.18 -0.44 -0.96
Other Income 0.00 -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.18 -0.44 -0.96
Interest 0.04 0.04 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.22 -0.48 -0.97
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.22 -0.48 -0.97
Tax 0.03 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.25 -0.48 -0.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.25 -0.48 -0.97
Equity Share Capital 5.74 5.74 4.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.09 -0.17 -0.40
Diluted EPS -0.09 -0.17 -0.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.09 -0.17 -0.40
Diluted EPS -0.09 -0.17 -0.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Oripro #Results
first published: Nov 17, 2022 10:44 am