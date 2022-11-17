English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference at just 600 INR for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Oripro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.83 crore, up 489.16% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 10:49 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oripro are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.83 crore in September 2022 up 489.16% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 up 74.29% from Rs. 0.97 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 up 86.96% from Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2021.

    Oripro shares closed at 3.55 on October 31, 2014 (BSE)

    Oripro
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.830.010.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.830.010.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.120.010.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.310.110.28
    Depreciation0.060.040.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.520.290.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.18-0.44-0.96
    Other Income0.00----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.18-0.44-0.96
    Interest0.040.040.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.22-0.48-0.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.22-0.48-0.97
    Tax0.03----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.25-0.48-0.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.25-0.48-0.97
    Equity Share Capital5.745.744.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.09-0.17-0.40
    Diluted EPS-0.09-0.17-0.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.09-0.17-0.40
    Diluted EPS-0.09-0.17-0.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Oripro #Results
    first published: Nov 17, 2022 10:44 am