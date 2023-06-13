English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Oripro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 54.67% Y-o-Y

    June 13, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oripro are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 54.67% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2023 down 548.95% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2023 down 816.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

    Oripro shares closed at 3.55 on October 31, 2014 (BSE)

    Oripro
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.051.280.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.051.280.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods-0.13--0.06
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.270.400.26
    Depreciation0.270.030.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.460.56-0.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.820.29-0.11
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.820.29-0.11
    Interest0.040.040.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.860.24-0.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.860.24-0.13
    Tax0.000.09--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.870.15-0.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.870.15-0.13
    Equity Share Capital5.745.744.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.360.05-0.06
    Diluted EPS-0.360.05-0.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.360.05-0.06
    Diluted EPS-0.360.05-0.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Oripro #Results
    first published: Jun 13, 2023 09:22 am