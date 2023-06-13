Oripro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 54.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 54.67% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2023 down 548.95% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2023 down 816.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

Oripro shares closed at 3.55 on October 31, 2014 (BSE)