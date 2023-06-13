Oripro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 54.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oripro are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 54.67% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2023 down 548.95% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2023 down 816.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.
Oripro shares closed at 3.55 on October 31, 2014 (BSE)
|Oripro
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.05
|1.28
|0.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.05
|1.28
|0.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-0.13
|--
|0.06
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.27
|0.40
|0.26
|Depreciation
|0.27
|0.03
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.46
|0.56
|-0.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.82
|0.29
|-0.11
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.82
|0.29
|-0.11
|Interest
|0.04
|0.04
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.86
|0.24
|-0.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.86
|0.24
|-0.13
|Tax
|0.00
|0.09
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.87
|0.15
|-0.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.87
|0.15
|-0.13
|Equity Share Capital
|5.74
|5.74
|4.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|0.05
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|0.05
|-0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|0.05
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|0.05
|-0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited