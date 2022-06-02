 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oripro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 89.97% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oripro are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in March 2022 down 89.97% from Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 down 7121.05% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 down 110.71% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2021.

Oripro shares closed at 3.55 on October 31, 2014 (BSE)

Oripro
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.11 0.21 1.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.11 0.21 1.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.06 0.22 0.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.26 0.08 0.18
Depreciation 0.05 0.03 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses -0.15 0.00 0.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.11 -0.12 0.53
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.11 -0.12 0.53
Interest 0.02 0.06 0.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.13 -0.17 0.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.13 -0.17 0.36
Tax -- -- 0.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.13 -0.17 0.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.13 -0.17 0.00
Equity Share Capital 4.79 4.79 4.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 -0.07 0.00
Diluted EPS -0.06 -0.07 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 -0.07 0.00
Diluted EPS -0.06 -0.07 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Oripro #Results
first published: Jun 2, 2022 11:55 am
