Oripro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 89.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oripro are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in March 2022 down 89.97% from Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 down 7121.05% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 down 110.71% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2021.
Oripro shares closed at 3.55 on October 31, 2014 (BSE)
|Oripro
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.11
|0.21
|1.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.11
|0.21
|1.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.06
|0.22
|0.10
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.26
|0.08
|0.18
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.03
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|-0.15
|0.00
|0.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|-0.12
|0.53
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|-0.12
|0.53
|Interest
|0.02
|0.06
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.13
|-0.17
|0.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.13
|-0.17
|0.36
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.13
|-0.17
|0.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.13
|-0.17
|0.00
|Equity Share Capital
|4.79
|4.79
|4.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|-0.07
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|-0.07
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|-0.07
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|-0.07
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited