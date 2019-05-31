Oriental Veneer Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 28.57 crore, down 26.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.57 crore in March 2019 down 26.48% from Rs. 38.86 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.99 crore in March 2019 down 16.22% from Rs. 3.57 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.45 crore in March 2019 down 29.7% from Rs. 6.33 crore in March 2018.

Oriental Veneer EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.56 in March 2019 from Rs. 6.62 in March 2018.

Oriental Veneer shares closed at 44.15 on January 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -14.52% returns over the last 6 months and -29.62% over the last 12 months.