Oriental Veneer Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 22.37 crore, down 25.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.37 crore in June 2019 down 25.62% from Rs. 30.08 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.20 crore in June 2019 down 22.32% from Rs. 2.83 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.24 crore in June 2019 up 1.19% from Rs. 4.19 crore in June 2018.

Oriental Veneer EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in June 2019 from Rs. 5.25 in June 2018.

Oriental Veneer shares closed at 44.15 on January 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given 7.68% returns over the last 6 months and -25.18% over the last 12 months.