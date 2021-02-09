Oriental Veneer Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 26.01 crore, down 55.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.01 crore in December 2020 down 55.26% from Rs. 58.15 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2020 down 65.58% from Rs. 6.92 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.91 crore in December 2020 down 63.73% from Rs. 10.78 crore in December 2019.

Oriental Veneer EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.44 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.28 in December 2019.

Oriental Veneer shares closed at 55.30 on February 08, 2021 (BSE)