Oriental Veneer Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 58.15 crore, up 132.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.15 crore in December 2019 up 132.19% from Rs. 25.04 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.92 crore in December 2019 up 184.19% from Rs. 2.44 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.78 crore in December 2019 up 137.44% from Rs. 4.54 crore in December 2018.

Oriental Veneer EPS has increased to Rs. 1.28 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.45 in December 2018.

Oriental Veneer shares closed at 60.25 on January 27, 2020 (BSE) and has given 14.87% returns over the last 6 months and 26.98% over the last 12 months.