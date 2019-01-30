Oriental Veneer Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 25.04 crore, down 29.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.04 crore in December 2018 down 29.76% from Rs. 35.65 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.44 crore in December 2018 down 29.29% from Rs. 3.44 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.54 crore in December 2018 down 23.44% from Rs. 5.93 crore in December 2017.

Oriental Veneer EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.45 in December 2018 from Rs. 6.39 in December 2017.

Oriental Veneer shares closed at 44.15 on January 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -25.17% returns over the last 6 months and -15.10% over the last 12 months.