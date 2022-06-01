Oriental Trimex Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.75 crore, up 17.18% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oriental Trimex are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.75 crore in March 2022 up 17.18% from Rs. 6.61 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2022 up 40.72% from Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2022 up 833.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.
Oriental Trimex shares closed at 13.55 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 47.28% returns over the last 6 months and 54.86% over the last 12 months.
|Oriental Trimex
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.75
|4.92
|6.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.75
|4.92
|6.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.15
|0.01
|0.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8.07
|5.07
|5.57
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.22
|-0.87
|0.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.31
|0.12
|0.37
|Depreciation
|0.37
|0.37
|0.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.29
|0.13
|0.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.22
|0.10
|-0.63
|Other Income
|0.97
|0.22
|0.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.75
|0.31
|-0.25
|Interest
|1.53
|1.54
|0.56
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.78
|-1.23
|-0.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.02
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.78
|-1.23
|-0.82
|Tax
|0.49
|--
|1.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.27
|-1.23
|-2.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.27
|-1.23
|-2.14
|Equity Share Capital
|28.52
|28.52
|28.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|-0.43
|-0.66
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|-0.43
|-0.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|-0.43
|-0.66
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|-0.43
|-0.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited