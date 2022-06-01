Oriental Trimex Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.75 crore, up 17.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.75 crore in March 2022 up 17.18% from Rs. 6.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2022 up 40.72% from Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2022 up 833.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.

Oriental Trimex shares closed at 13.55 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 47.28% returns over the last 6 months and 54.86% over the last 12 months.